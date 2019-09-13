PALM BEACH, FL— The body of a man, who went missing in 1997, was discovered last month with the help of Google Earth.
A former resident was using Google Earth when they saw a car in the pond behind a neighborhood. He contacted the current resident, who used his own drone to get a better look at the car.
The current resident then called local police, who pulled a 1994 Saturn SL from the pond. Officers found the skeletal remains of a man inside the car.
40 year-old, William Earl Moldt, went missing in November 1997 in Palm Beach County. His girlfriend at the time said she spoke with him on the phone before he left a nightclub. Moldt was believed to have been drinking.
The remains were confirmed to be Moldt. He would now be 62 years-old.