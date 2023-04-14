(CNN) — A slew of 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls are traveling to Indianapolis on Friday for a National Rifle Association convention at which they will court gun rights activists in the wake of mass shootings in Kentucky and Tennessee in recent days.
Former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence — the former ticket-mates who have split over Trump's actions leading up to and during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol — will both attend the gathering, potentially putting the two in the same room for the first time since leaving office.
Other GOP candidates and prospects, including South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, will also appear in person. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley will deliver video messages.
Those 2024 contenders are slated to speak at a Friday afternoon "leadership forum" during the convention, which began Thursday and ends Sunday.
The NRA, the nation's foremost gun lobby, has seen its power wane in recent years amid leadership fights and legal battles. In 2021, the organization attempted to declare bankruptcy — an effort rejected by a federal judge. Still, the group is influential among conservatives, and its annual gatherings remain a magnet for presidential hopefuls.
This year's gathering in Indianapolis is taking place four days after a gunman killed five people at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, and less than three weeks after another shooter killed three children and three adults at an elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee.
It's reminiscent of last year's NRA convention going on as scheduled in Houston, just days after 19 children and two adults were killed by a gunman at an elementary school 280 miles west in Uvalde, Texas. At that convention, Trump seemingly jabbed at speakers who had canceled after the deadly shooting.
The NRA's annual conventions underscore how deeply entrenched gun rights advocates and Republican political figures have become despite the United States' rash of mass shootings in recent years. In 1999, after the Columbine High School shooting in Littleton, Colorado, NRA officials huddled on a conference call and discussed canceling their convention, according to tapes of those meetings published by NPR in 2021.
"The Republican Party continues to put the gun industry and the gun makers before the safety of our kids and our families. It's extraordinary, it's heartbreaking and it's infuriating," Connecticut Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy told reporters on a call Thursday.
There have been occasional signs of cracks in the GOP's opposition to new gun control measures.
Last year, after 15 Senate Republicans joined Democrats to advance the measure, President Joe Biden signed into law a bill that offers grants to states that enact "red flag" laws and crisis prevention programs, and closed the so-called "boyfriend loophole" to prevent gun purchases by unmarried partners convicted of violence. The passage came just over a month after the Uvalde shooting.
And in Tennessee — following gun control protests in the state capitol and the expulsion of two Democratic members from the legislative body for their participation in those demonstrations — Republican Gov. Bill Lee this week signed an executive order intended to strengthen background checks for gun purchases, and has urged the Republican-led legislature to approve a "red flag" law.
"It is possible to get this done. We should work to set aside our differences and accomplish something that Tennesseans want us to get accomplished," Lee said Tuesday.
Still, in the early stages of the 2024 presidential race, Republican contenders are squarely focused on appealing to the party's pro-gun rights base.