FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A GOP-backed measure to require Kentuckians to show a government-issued photo ID in order to vote cleared a big hurdle Tuesday, passing the House over objections from Democrats who claimed it’s being rushed for the fall election.
Supporters said the bill would result in greater security in the general election later this year. Republican Rep. James Tipton described it as putting “another dead bolt on the door” to prevent election fraud.
The bill’s opponents countered that voter impersonation isn’t a problem. They said the photo ID requirement would reduce turnout among minorities, the poor, the elderly and disabled voters.
And they said it’s being rushed by Republicans to take effect in time for this year’s November election. Kentuckians will vote for a president and decide one of the nation’s highest-profile campaigns: Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s bid for reelection.
“This bill is aimed at an imaginary problem, at confusing people and winning elections at all costs, even if it means suppressing the voter turnout,” Democratic Rep. Angie Hatton said.
“My support for Senate Bill 2 is not about an attempt to suppress somebody’s vote,” he said. “I want everybody to vote. But I want every vote to be secure. I want every vote to be accurate.”
The bill won House passage on a 62-35 vote. It returns to the GOP-led Senate, which previously passed it 29-9 and now will consider whether to accept changes made by the House.
Final legislative passage would send the measure to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. The governor told reporters Tuesday that he wanted to see the final version but added: “I can’t support any bill that would make it harder for people to vote.”
“Voting ought to be easier,” Beshear said. “And it’s those that are too often marginalized that are impacted first.”
The bill’s supporters include Kentucky’s new secretary of state, Republican Michael Adams, who campaigned on the issue en route to his election victory last year. Adams has been a key player in negotiating changes to the bill.
Under the bill, people lacking photo IDs could present debit or credit cards or Social Security cards and still be allowed to vote. They would have to affirm in writing that they’re qualified to vote at that polling place. The bill also would allow voters with expired photo IDs to cast a ballot.
The House further loosened the conditions Tuesday by adding an amendment to allow otherwise qualified voters lacking a photo ID to cast their ballots if recognized by an election officer. The election officials would have to sign a document affirming to knowing the voter.
Currently, Kentucky voters are asked to show identification, but it doesn’t have to be photo ID. Adams has said that 98% of Kentucky voters bring photo IDs to the polls.
The bill would set up a process for adults to obtain a free ID if they can’t afford a photo ID.
House Republicans defeated a Democratic-backed amendment that would have delayed the bill’s implementation until after this year’s election. Opponents said a rushed timetable would cause confusion among some voters and election workers.
Tipton predicted election officials will have plenty of time to prepare.
Meanwhile, the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky continued to raise the possibility of challenging the photo ID law in court. The organization has sued to block several abortion-related laws enacted by the GOP-led legislature in recent years.
ACLU of Kentucky legal director Corey Shapiro said Tuesday that the photo ID measure would create “new barriers that make it harder to vote.”
“We continue to consider legal action to ensure the law and its implementation do not infringe on Kentuckians’ constitutional right to vote,” Shapiro said in a statement. “We will make our decision based on the provisions upon final passage.”