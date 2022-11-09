LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republicans have expanded their overwhelming majorities in the Kentucky legislature.
The GOP claimed sweeping victories statewide in voting that concluded Tuesday.
That includes the ouster of several House Democrats in districts stretching from the suburbs to Appalachia.
Rep. Angie Hatton lost her eastern Kentucky seat to Republican challenger Jacob Justice.
Hatton was a member of the House Democratic leadership team.
Other Democrats who lost on Tuesday included Reps. Patti Minter of Bowling Green, Charles Miller of Louisville and Jeffery Donohue of Fairdale.
The GOP gains this year came after Republican lawmakers reshaped legislative boundaries.
