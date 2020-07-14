FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have complained that a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis was removed from the state Capitol without bids by a firm with political connections to the governor.
Kentucky state Sens. Stephen Meredith and Paul Hornback argued during a legislative committee hearing Tuesday that the presence of the 15-foot statue in the rotunda was not enough of an emergency to justify a no-bid contract.
They said other companies should have had a chance to compete for the job.
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said he had not role in awarding the $225,000 contract to American Industrial Contractors of Lexington.