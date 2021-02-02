FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers delivered final votes Tuesday to limit the Democratic governor’s authority to order restrictions to combat COVID-19, setting up a promised legal showdown over the extent of executive powers in Kentucky.
Wielding their supermajority power, GOP lawmakers in the House and Senate voted to override a series of vetoes issued last month by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. The votes amounted to a repudiation of the governor’s nearly 11-month strategy to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Unable to muster enough votes to preserve the governor’s unhindered authority, Democrats issued dire warnings about the possible consequences.
Republicans saw their votes as putting checks on what they view as Beshear’s overreach with his orders putting restrictions on businesses, schools and individuals. They have criticized him for not consulting with them before taking his actions.
Beshear maintains the steps he has taken to limit activity during the pandemic have saved lives.