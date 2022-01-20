FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s newly drawn congressional and state House maps were challenged in court Thursday on the same day that GOP lawmakers voted to override the Democratic governor’s vetoes of redistricting bills.
The lawsuit claimed the boundaries approved by the Republican-dominated legislature reflect “extreme partisan gerrymandering” in violation of the state constitution. The bills’ leading supporters expressed confidence that the once-a-decade mapmaking work would hold up against any lawsuit.
GOP lawmakers pushed through redistricting bills in the first week of this year’s legislative session.
RELATED: Kentucky GOP lawmakers put redistricting on fast track
The suit contends the state House maps repeatedly divided counties into multiple districts to increase the GOP supermajority, “entrenching it in perpetuity and stifling any effective dissent.”
The new congressional maps would “improperly” remove Franklin County from the 6th District, the suit said. The GOP plan extended the oddly shaped 1st Congressional District to add Franklin County, which includes Democratic-leaning Frankfort in central Kentucky. The 1st District, a Republican stronghold, is predominantly based in western Kentucky.
RELATED: Redistricting map would extend 1st District to Frankfort
The lawsuit was filed by a group of Franklin County residents, along with Democratic state Rep. Derrick Graham and the state Democratic Party.
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed the congressional and state House maps Wednesday, saying the boundaries reflected “unconstitutional political gerrymandering.” Republican lawmakers started overriding the vetoes Thursday.