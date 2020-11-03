LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won a seventh term in Kentucky.
McConnell is the chief ally of President Donald Trump in Congress and the longest-serving Republican Senate leader in history.
The 78-year-old McConnell defeated Democrat Amy McGrath. She's a retired Marine combat pilot who challenged him as a political outsider.
McConnell touted his leadership post as a political asset for Kentucky.
Visit wpsdlocal6.com/election-results to see the latest numbers as they come in.