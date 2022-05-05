ASSOCIATED PRESS — Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles has announced he'll enter the state's 2023 governor’s race.
He joins what’s shaping up to be a crowded Republican contest to select a nominee to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.
State Auditor Mike Harmon announced last year that he would seek the GOP nomination for governor. Several other Republicans are seen as weighing gubernatorial bids, including Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft, state Sens. Ralph Alvarado and Max Wise, state Rep. Savannah Maddox and Somerset Mayor Alan Keck.
Quarles is in his second term as agriculture commissioner. He has long been seen as a strong contender, having built up his name recognition across rural Kentucky.
He's planning a June 1 event in Scott County, where he's from, the lay out his agenda for the state.
His entry into the race could signal a flurry of potential announcements in the coming weeks and months.
