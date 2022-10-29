GOREVILLE, IL — Goreville High School has been named an "exemplary" school by the Illinois State Board of Education, meaning it ranks in the top 10% of Illinois high schools, Superintendent Steve Webb says.
The designation is part of the just-released 2022 Illinois Report Card, which the Illinois State Board of Education issues annually for each school’s progress on academics, student success, school culture and climate and financial investments.
"Exemplary" is the highest award a school can achieve from the state of Illinois.
"This is such a great honor to achieve," Webb said. "There is a whole lot more to education than standardized tests, as we, working alongside our parents, strive to give every child every opportunity to grow and succeed, not just as a good student — but as a good person, and I think that is what makes Goreville so special."
Since 2018, the report card has included one of four summative designations for each school: Exemplary, Commendable, Targeted Support or Comprehensive Support.
The designations are based on overall performance on eight academic indicators: graduation rate, chronic absenteeism, ninth graders on track to graduate, math proficiency on the SAT, English language arts proficiency on the SAT, climate, participation rate on the Illinois Science Assessment and English learner progress to proficiency.