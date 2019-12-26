PADUCAH -- The centerpiece of your home this past Christmas can become a new home for fish. Starting Thursday, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is collecting natural Christmas trees to create habitats in our local lakes.
"The lakes - they're aging. And as they get older, they lose some of that natural habitat over time. And it's important that we replace some of that to give fish places to hide," explained Adam Martin, the fisheries program coordinator for the Western Fishery District of the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. "It also provides a food source because it will attract insects and zooplankton."
If you have a live Christmas tree, you can drop it off at one of 39 locations throughout Kentucky, including nine in the Local 6 viewing area. People can continue dropping off trees until around mid-January. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife will then put them in the shallow waters of Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley.
"Christmas trees, specifically, provide very dense habitat. There are a lot of branches on each of these trees, so it's a good hiding place for juvenile fish," said Martin.
With more places to hide, the survival rates of fish will be increased. This, in turn, improves fishing in west Kentucky.
"Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley draw around a half million anglers every year. So that's a lot of fishing pressure. And there's a huge amount of water there, and it requires a large effort of putting fish habitats in the lake," said Martin.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources gets about 3,000 donated trees each year. The department also receives trees from other sources.
"This Christmas tree (program) is maybe 10% of what we do related to fish habitat," Martin said. "So we also have permits with TVA, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, as well as the U.S. Forest Service in (The Land Between the Lakes) to cut trees off the shoreline and place those in the lake."
Below is the list of Christmas tree drop-off locations in west Kentucky. Each location is marked by a sign but is not staffed. When you drop off your trees, make sure they are free of lights, ornaments, tinsels and other decorations. No artificial trees are accepted.
Ballard County Wildlife Management Area
864 Wildlife Lodge Rd., LaCenter, KY 42056
Contact: Josh Hager
270-224-2244
Carson Park
Joe Clifton Drive entrance, Paducah
Contact: Tony Mazing
270-210-7813
Kenlake Boat Ramp
Kenlake Marina Lane, Hardin, KY
Contact: Adam Martin
270-753-3886
Kentucky Dam Village Stables
US. HWY 641, Gilbertsville KY (riding stables parking lot)
Contact: Scott Ratzlaff
270-362-4271
Kess Creek Park
Locust Drive, Mayfield, KY
Contact: Joey Morrow
270-619-6305
Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation
Bee Creek Drive, soccer field parking lot
Contact: Adam Martin
270-753-3886
Old Kuttawa Recreation Area
2856 Lake Barkley Dr.(parking lot near swimming beach)
Contact: Curtis Hendricks
270-362-4236
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Lake Barkley office
Barkley Dam Road. Grand Rivers, KY (parking lot on right side of road, just before Administration Drive)
Contact: Curtis Hendricks
270-362-4236
West Cadiz Park day use area
South Jefferson Street, Cadiz, KY (Next to fishing pond)
Contact: Curtis Hendricks
270-362-4236
Click here to see other drop-off locations throughout the state.