GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is looking for the owner of several goats and a Great Pyrenees sheepdog found just south of Mayfield, Kentucky, on Monday.
Deputies say the goats and dog were found in the area of Old Dukedom Road and Dodson Road.
"If anyone is missing several goats, or a Great Pyrenees, they can be located in this area," the sheriff's office says in a Monday afternoon Facebook post.
It's not clear if the Great Pyrenees and the goats have the same owner, or if this livestock guardian breed's instincts just went into action. The American Kennel Club says the breed was created to deter wolves and other predators from sheep and other livestock animals. Click here to learn more.
If you believe the animals found loose in Graves County are yours, you can call the sheriff's office non-emergency number at 270-247-4501.