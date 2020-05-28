LYON COUNTY, KY — Got milk? You will after this milk giveaway.
The Lyon County Senior Center is hosting a milk giveaway on Friday, May 29 starting at noon until 2 p.m.
You can pick up your milk at 631 W. Dale Avenue, Eddyville.
Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White posted on his Facebook page that Prairie Farms and USDA are teaming up to give away 200 half gallons of 1 percent milk.
The post says the bigger the family you have, the more milk you can get. Additionally, there is no age limit. Anyone can come get milk.
PACS/ Lyon County Senior Center Director Jennifer Burchett says the milk will be distributed on a first come-first serve basis. Burchett says if there's a good turn out, then more milk will be ordered for next Friday.