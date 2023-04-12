GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Visiting the Purchase Area Development District on Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear presented more than $480,000 to law enforcement and nonprofits in Graves County, Kentucky.
The funding included $30,528.25 for the Graves County Sheriff’s Office from the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security. The governor's office says that money comes from the Law Enforcement Protection Program.
The governor also announced funding for eight nonprofits that serve Graves County, including:
- $100,000 to the Mayfield Graves County YMCA.
- $100,000 to New Pathways for Children.
- $100,000 to St. Jerome Parish of Fancy Farm.
- $100,000 to St. Joseph’s Parish of Mayfield.
- $20,071 to Purchase Players.
- $15,058.00 to the Willow Apartments Group Home.
- $12,876.00 to Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Graves County and Southwest Kentucky.
- $2,554.02 to The Salvation Army of Graves County.
Those awards come from the Nonprofit Assistance Fund, which the governor's office says is helping organizations across the state recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every time I visit Mayfield, I get to see how this incredible community has come together to rebuild after tragedy,” Beshear said. Mayfield and Graves County are continuing to work toward recovery after the community was devastated by an EF-4 tornado on Dec. 10, 2021.
“Today, I’m proud to support those efforts by providing funds to help keep our heroic law enforcement officers safe in Graves County and to support local nonprofits," Beshear said.
A news release about the funding also included a statement from Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan.
“Once again, it is an honor to welcome Gov. Andy Beshear to Mayfield, where today he is presenting funding from the Team Kentucky Nonprofit Fund for nonprofits here in the area that are helping in the rebuilding so much following the devastating tornado in December 2021,” O’Nan said. “Also instrumental in making the Nonprofit Assistance Fund was our representative, Richard Heath, and other legislators who have worked so hard to make events like today possible.”
Representatives from the nonprofits expressed their gratitude for the funding, saying the money will help them continue their work serving those in need in the community.
While in Graves County on Wednesday, Beshear also joined officials in Mayfield as they dedicated six new homes, presenting the keys to tornado survivors. Those homes were built by the Hope Initiative, and they were partially funded by the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.