Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of severe weather expected to begin this evening in the Local 6 area, particularly the Jackson Purchase area.
There is a high probability of long-track, violent tornadoes, according to the release.
Beshear emphasized you need to be in a safe shelter by 5 p.m. To view storm shelters in your county, including in Illinois and Tennessee, click here.
"This is the worst forecast I’ve seen as governor," Beshear said in the release. "...We are taking this very seriously and we need you to take this seriously, too. Please be prepared. Let’s do everything possible to keep everyone safe.”
This is the same area devastated by the December 2021 tornadoes, and according to the National Weather Service, there is a high probability of severe tornadoes moving through this area once again up to I-65.
Due to the forecast, all state office buildings located in the central time zone will be closed beginning at 3 p.m.
Avoid calling 911 for traffic and weather updates, the release said. Kentucky State Police requests if you see or suspect someone is stranded on the roadways, contact KSP at 800-222-5555.
If you do not have access to a storm shelter or basement, an interior hallway away from windows is the second best option, Beshear said. If you are in a mobile home, find somewhere else to shelter—whether that's a neighbor's house or a nearby permanent structure.
Contact your local emergency management office if you need to find a safe place to shelter.