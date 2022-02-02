FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency in Kentucky ahead of the winter storm expected to impact millions of people in multiple states, including the Local 6 area.
The Jackson Purchase and Pennyrile regions are under an ice storm warning from the National Weather Service, as is most of the rest of the state north of the Cumberland Parkway. Beshear's office says ice accumulations are expected to range from 0.25 to 0.75 inches. Northwestern and northern Kentucky are expected to get 1 to 2 inches of snow, and central Kentucky is under a flood watch for Thursday.
The state of emergency directs the state's emergency management division and its military affairs department to execute Kentucky's Emergency Operations Plan and coordinate relief efforts from the Kentucky Emergency Operations Center. It authorizes the Adjutant General to issue active duty orders to mobilize National Guard members and equipment as part of the storm response. Among other things, the order also frees up other resources for emergency response and orders the state emergency management director to provide staff, vehicles, equipment and other resources to protect life and property.
The governor also issued an executive order prohibiting price gouging regarding goods and services such as food and household items. Kentucky residents who encounter price gouging can report it to the state attorney general's office by calling 1-888-432-9257 or visiting ag.ky.gov/pricegouging.
Beshear has also ordered state office buildings to close on Thursday to keep thousands of state employees off roadways during the dangerous travel conditions.
Additionally, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray is urging other members of the public to stay off the road if at all possible.
The transportation cabinet is asking Kentucky residents to do the following Wednesday through Friday morning:
- Limit travel to what’s necessary when snow and ice are on the roads;
- Give snow plows and crew members plenty of room on the road;
- Ensure personal vehicles are winter ready, with the recommendation of keeping an emergency kit in vehicles; and
- Mask up to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help protect against the quarantine of plow crews essential to roadway treatment.
On Tuesday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster declaration ahead of the storm, which is expected to impact the entire state, including southern Illinois. In Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson issued a state of emergency ahead of the storm as well.
Winter weather advice from the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service in Paducah has been providing infographics with useful information and resources ahead of the storm.
- If you must travel during the winter storm, the NWS advises the following:
- Share your travel plans with friends or family.
- Pack an emergency supply kit.
- Winterize your vehicle.
- Check the weather forecast and check road conditions before heading out.
The NWS shared this advice for indoor winter safety:
- When using a fireplace, wood stove, portable heater or generator, use safeguards and properly ventilate the space.
- Use certified heaters that have safety features, like automatic shutoff. Never leave a heater unattended. Put the heater on a nonflammable, level surface.
- Keep combustible materials at least 3 feet away from heaters.
- If using a gas furnace, make sure vents are not blocked by snow.
- Install and maintain smoke detectors. Many fires are caused by alternate heat sources.
- Use carbon monoxide detectors. Carbon monoxide poisoning from portable heaters was the leading cause of indirect deaths during the 2009 ice storm.
The Paducah NWS office also shared this advice for how to stay warm if the power goes out during cold weather:
- Close your window blinds and/or curtains to help keep some heat in.
- Close off rooms to avoid wasting heat.
- Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing.
- Eat and drink. Food provides your body with energy to keep warm. Avoid caffeine and alcohol.
- Stuff towels or rags in any cracks under doors.
The National Weather Service also reminds pet owners to bring animals indoors during cold winter weather. Make sure your pet has a warm, dry place to stay with plenty of food and water.
Warming centers
And when it comes to keeping people warm, the Paducah Warming Center is at Washington Street Baptist Church. It's the building next to the main church building. The address is 739 Washington Street. Arrival hours are 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Departure hours are between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Click here for more details.
In Calloway County, Kentucky, HOPE Callaway says Murray State's Racer Arena will open as a warming center starting at 12 a.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Saturday. Click here for more details.
In Metropolis, Illinois, Eastland Life Church will open its gym as a warming center from 8 p.m. Wednesday night until 8 a.m. Thursday. The church is at 716 E. 3rd St.
In Carbondale, Illinois, the warming center is open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. each day amid dangerously low temperatures. The center says it has opened its overflow section upstairs to accommodate more people. Intakes will be accepted until 10:30 p.m. The warming center is at 608 East College St. Click here for more details.
In New Madrid County, Missouri, the sheriff's office says the following locations are serving as warming centers:
- PARMA - No shelter at this time
- RISCO - TBD; however maybe Gym or Community Center
- GIDEON - Community Building- 109 Main St, Gideon, MO 63848
- MATTHEWS - Big Prairie Jaycee building - 400 S Calvin Ave, Matthews, MO 63867. Phone: (573) 481-0088
- NEW MADRID - Mill Street Community Building - 1199 Mill Street, New Madrid, MO 63869
- MOREHOUSE - TBD; however maybe Fire station - 113 East Beech Street, Morehouse, MO 63868
- LILBOURN - VFW Post 1183 - 301 S 4th St, Lilbourn, MO 63862
- PORTAGEVILLE - First Church of God - 500 King Ave, Portageville, MO 63873
- SIKESTON - Old Fisherman’s Net, 915 S Kingshighway St Sikeston, MO 63801
In Poplar Bluff, Missouri, the Chamber of Commerce says First United Methodist Church is opening as a warming center. The church is at 500 N. Main St.
Download this document to read Gov. Andy Beshear's order declaring a state of emergency:
Download this document to read the governor's order prohibiting price gouging: