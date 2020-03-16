FRANKFORT, KY -- Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on coronavirus in Kentucky on Friday afternoon.
Beshear says a 34-year-old woman from Jefferson County has been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the number of cases in Kentucky to 22. Monday morning, Beshear announced that one person in Kentucky has died from the virus.
The governor says the Kentucky primary election is being rescheduled to June 23. The decision came at the recommendation of Secretary of State Michael Adams. "We don't want people out there trying to create gatherings where coronavirus could spread, and just think about the poll worker at your location," Beshear said. "We cannot ask people to sit all day long at one of these centers, especially when they are some of the most vulnerable."
"There are no parties. There's just us against the coronavirus," Beshear said.
Earlier in the day, Beshear announced he would sign an order to close dine-in services for restaurants and bars throughout Kentucky. Takeout and delivery will still be allowed.
Kentuckians with coronavirus questions can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. Beshear has said the hotline is for those who are well, but nervous. That way, Kentuckians can learn the answers to their questions without overwhelming health care facilities.
To see the latest updates on COVID-19 from the state, click here.