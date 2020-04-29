PADUCAH — Gov. Andy Beshear announced a plan Wednesday to reopen Kentucky's economy in phases. With COVID-19 hitting businesses hard across the state, Beshear's plan would go into effect in May.
"It starts on May 11th. And what we're going to do is, every 10 days or so, we're going to be able to add some other areas," Beshear said.
The first businesses eligible to reopen are non-essential manufacturers and construction businesses, car and vessel dealerships, professional services, horse racing (without fans in attendance), and pet groomers or boarders. More businesses would follow the reopening process on May 20.
"We have both retail, this is many of our forward facing businesses that will be able to open in a reduced capacity, along with our houses of worship," Beshear said. "Where they will be able to do in-person services, again, at a reduced capacity."
Beshear called on Kentuckians to continue to be diligent as this process gets underway.
"All of this is contingent on being able to keep social distancing and on the type of cleaning that needs to occur," Beshear said.
The governor said if the reopening phases can't be done safely, they are subject to change.
"We cannot allow ourselves to have that second spike that we see in the Philadelphia versus St. Louis. I'm not going to let us have that spike," Beshear said. "When we see it coming, we'll do what we have to to adjust. And I know that everybody is with us on that."
By May 25, the plan is to be able to have gatherings of 10 people or less. Barbers, salons, and cosmetology businesses will also be able to open by the end of May. Beshear's hope is to start phase two of the reopening process in June or July.