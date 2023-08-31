PADUCAH — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear opened a satellite office for his reelection campaign on Thursday in Paducah.
That new office is on Broadway Street.
Beshear is running against Republican nominee and current Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Speaking with supporters in Paducah on Thursday, Beshear continued to push an economy-focused agenda.
"This is our chance to leave a collective legacy that's not mine, but all of ours, about more opportunity for the future for the next generation than we have ever seen before in Kentucky," Beshear said.
The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming gubernatorial election is Oct. 10.
Election Day is Nov. 7.