FRANKFORT, KY - On Sunday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported 26 new deaths in the state for a total of 2,379.
Those deaths include an 86-year-old Ballard County woman, a 96-year-old woman in Calloway County and a 103-year-old woman in Graves County.
Beshear also hailed the authorization of the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 saying this second vaccine will be administered soon in the commonwealth.
“(Moderna) is being shipped all around the United States," Beshear said. "We hope on Monday or Tuesday at the latest we will be giving that vaccine, especially to hospital workers all across this commonwealth.”
Beshear has previously reported Kentucky would get 76,700 allocations of the Moderna vaccine the week of Dec. 20 - 26, and 27,300 in the same time frame of the Pfizer vaccine.
Beshear also reported 1,765 new COVID-19 cases Sunday for a total of 242,321. The state's positivity rate is 8.73%. More than 1,600 people are currently in the hospital, 403 are in the ICU and 226 are on a ventilator.
Beshear noted that positive cases continue to fall, even as previous exponential growth is bringing more deaths.
“This is again under what we had this day last week, and this full week, which we end on Sunday, is less than it was the week before. That is a positive sign that shows that the steps we have taken, the sacrifice to mitigate and slow the exponential growth of this virus is working,” the governor said.
Dr. Steven Stack with the state's health department said the pandemic has made 2020 hard for Kentucky and our nation.
"Thankfully, in Kentucky, we’ve made good progress, but we haven’t reached the finish line yet," Stack said. "Watching your space, wearing a mask and washing your hands is still critical to keep you and others safe. Your choices today will affect Kentuckians for years to come.”