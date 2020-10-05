FRANKFORT, KY -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday, the state will be stepping up mask enforcement immediately.
This comes as the number of the new cases per week has been at a steady increase over the past several weeks.
Beshear said he will be requesting a call with mayors and county judge executives to discuss stricter enforcement of mask wearing. He also said, mask enforcement will "certainly" be stronger on the state's side.
The Governor announced last week was the single highest week of positive cases the state has seen since the pandemic began.
He says the state is in "an escalation" and the escalation threatens the health of ourselves and our neighbors.
Governor Beshear also announced the state has reconnected kynect in order to provide easier access to health coverage and other benefits.
More details on kynect's re-connection can be found here.
Dr. Steven Stack also spoke during the COVID-19 briefing. He is asking for the people of Kentucky to answer two questions for him and to mail him those answers.
His questions are as follows:
- Why does COVID-19 concern me?
- Why am I concerned for my fellow Kentuckians?
Stack's mailing address is:
Dr. Steven Stack
Commissioner For Public Health
Kentucky State Capitol
Frankfort, KY 40601
The state saw 543 new cases Monday.