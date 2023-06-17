FRANKFORT, KY (WLEX) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear delivered remarks at Franklin County Juneteenth celebration in Frankfort on Saturday.
The Governor provided remarks and kicked off the 5k race for Race Relations. Both runners and walkers were welcome to attend the event.
Proceeds from the race will go toward a scholarship for a high school senior from any Frankfort or Franklin County school who plans to attend Kentucky State University.
In addition to the race, attendees were also able to take part in Juneteenth Family Fun Day. It was an event full of activities including a silent auction, open mic challenge, vendors, and more.
Governor Beshear announced that Monday will officially be declared Juneteenth National Freedom Day in the state while also noting the nation's painful history and the importance of learning from it.
"On Monday, June 19th I will once again sign a proclamation officially naming June 19, 2023, as Juneteenth National Freedom Day in our commonwealth." Says Governor Beshear.
“It is our responsibility to look back on one of the ugliest chapters in our history and not to ignore it. To look at it straight on without turning away. We must declare that we do not hide from our history - even the most painful parts - instead we strive to learn from it and promise never to repeat it."