FANCY FARM, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear still has not confirmed whether he will attend the 143rd Fancy Farm Picnic in August, according to a list of confirmed speakers organizers shared with Local 6 on Wednesday.
The Democratic governor's Republican challenger in the upcoming gubernatorial election, Attorney General Daniel Cameron, is on the list of candidates who've confirmed they will attend.
The St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic is set for Aug. 5, ahead of the general election on Nov. 7. The picnic is a fundraiser for St. Jerome Catholic Church. A tradition that dates back to 1880, today the picnic is best known for its barbecued pork and mutton and fiery political speeches.
Beshear did not attend the picnic last year. His family was set to visit the Holy Land that August, but ultimately the governor didn't make that trip either because of devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. Beshear spent Aug. 6, 2022 with families displaced by the flooding, which claimed dozens of lives.
Cameron did attend last year's picnic, as did his fellow Republicans, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, Auditor Mike Harmon, state Rep. Savannah Maddox, all of whom hoped to challenge Beshear in this year's election. Cameron handily won the Republican primary on May 16. By then, Maddox had dropped out of the race, and the top two vote-getters behind Cameron were Quarles and former UN Ambassador Kelly Craft.
Harmon and Quarles are confirmed to attend this year's picnic, although they are no longer campaigning.
Organizers say those who are campaigning who have confirmed they will attend this year's picnic include:
Auditor candidates
- Republican Allison Ball
Attorney general candidates
- Republican Russell Coleman
- Democrat Pam Stevenson
Secretary of State
- Republican Michael Adams
Politicians who are not in any races this year who are confirmed to attend include state Sen. Jason Howell and state Rep. Richard Heath.
Other unconfirmed candidates
Beshear is not the only candidate on the November ballot whose attendance is not yet confirmed. Democratic auditor candidate Kim Reeder and Democratic secretary of state candidate Buddy Wheatley are still unconfirmed, as are both agriculture commissioner candidates — Republican Jonathan Shell and Democrat Sierra Enlow.