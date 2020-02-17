MURRAY, KY — Education first for Kentucky's budget. Gov. Andy Beshear spoke at the Murray State University College of Education Monday. Beshear is focusing on the direct relationship between job development and education.
The governor says Kentucky ranks 47th in per capita income nationwide. The state has been making budget cuts for over a decade, and Beshear says universities have taken a huge hit. In turn, it's made the process even harder for people to go to college in our state.
"Right now our universities have been so cut that many of our regional universities have a hard time competing on the performance-based funding," Beshear says. "Every year that performance funding goes back into the base for the next year and how they're going to allocate it. Which means those that have trouble competing right now fall further and further and further behind."
Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson says it's too early in the legislative session to find out what would happen with performance-based funding. Jackson does expect the legislature to pass a 2% floor on state funding for universities.
"The governor has proposed that, the Senate has supported that, the House has supported that and what that means is that no institution at any one time can lose more than 2% of their state appropriation. So that protects all institutions, and we're for that as well," Jackson says.
Beshear says this current budget is the first in over a decade to not make any new cuts. Not making any cuts will let them put funding into other needs.
Beshear's proposed budget provides a $2,000 raise to public school teachers across the board statewide. It's also focused on providing more to scholarship funding by letting them provide scholarships to almost 60,000 students.
"We have allocated $18-plus-million in this budget, which our Kentucky School Board Association says will make every single school physically safe for its students," Beshear says. "What that means is in the next budget we're going to have to step up and do a number of those other steps, which many other schools are already doing. But with more debt coming off our books in this budget than going on, we'll have more opportunity the next cycle."
Beshear says it will help get school resource officers, improve general security in schools, and provide more counselors for mental health.