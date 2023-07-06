FANCY FARM, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear will speak at this year's Fancy Farm Picnic, his campaign confirms to Local 6.
"I can confirm that AGB will be attending," Alex Floyd with the Beshear campaign told Local 6 via text message Thursday, using the governor's initials.
When organizers of the annual event known for spirited political speaking — and for its barbecued pork and mutton — shared a list of confirmed speakers with Local 6 on Wednesday, Beshear had not yet confirmed he would be there.
Candidates who had already confirmed by Wednesday include Beshear's rival in November's election, GOP nominee and current Attorney General Daniel Cameron, as well as Republican candidate for auditor Allison Ball, Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams and both candidates for attorney general — Republican Russell Coleman and Democrat Pam Stevenson.
Politicians who are not on the ballot in November who are confirmed to attend include state Sen. Jason Howell and state Rep. Richard Heath.
Candidates who haven't confirmed whether they will attend the picnic include Democratic auditor candidate Kim Reeder and Democratic secretary of state candidate Buddy Wheatley, as well as both agriculture commissioner candidates — Republican Jonathan Shell and Democrat Sierra Enlow.
The 143rd Fancy Farm Picnic will be held on Aug. 5. The picnic, which dates back to 1880, is a fundraiser for St. Jerome Catholic Church.