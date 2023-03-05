MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was in Boaz, Kentucky Sunday afternoon to speak to tornado victims at Freemont Baptist Church. Beshear toured the area after Friday's tornado caused damage to several homes and businesses in the area.
After his speech, Beshear spoke with Local 6 about the recent natural disasters the state has faced. Beshear says, following the December 2021 tornados and the flooding in Eastern Kentucky, people have help from the state following these types of events.
"Let me tell you this is an amazing community, neighbors are out helping neighbors, family has come in. From what I've seen here today no feels alone, they feel loved, they feel supported, they feel blessed to be alive," Beshear said Sunday afternoon.
The governor also emphasized the importance of having a working weather radio and having alerts set up on your phone to get information during severe weather events.