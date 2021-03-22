FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Democratic governor has vetoed a bill that would empower Republican leaders to influence his choice to temporarily fill a U.S. Senate seat should a vacancy occur.
The measure — backed by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who discussed it with Kentucky’s Senate leader before it was proposed — would require a governor to choose from a three-name list provided by party leaders from the same party as the senator who formerly held the seat.
With McConnell and fellow Republican Rand Paul holding the Senate seats from Kentucky, that would designate GOP leaders to submit the names.
That would put the power in the hands of a few political party bosses, contrary to the 17th Amendment, which gave voters the power to elect U.S. senators, Beshear said. “Senate Bill 228 violates that very purpose of the amendment by returning the power, specifically in law, to a political party to come up with names for a vacancy,” Beshear said at a news conference.
Republicans wield supermajorities in Kentucky’s legislature, giving them the votes to brush aside the veto.
