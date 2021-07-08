MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is visiting Paducah, Murray and Madisonville on Friday.
The governor's office says his first stop will be at the Murray State University Farm Shop, where he will announce a new partnership among the university's Hutson School of Agriculture and local and international leaders in the electrification and solar industries. He'll be joined by Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman, Governor’s Office of Emerging Industries Executive Director Dorsey Ridley, Murray State President Robert Jackson and MSU Hutson School of Agriculture Dean Tony Brannon.
Next, the governor will head to CenterPoint Recovery Center for Men in Paducah to make a funding announcement. The governor will be joined by McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer, Paducah City Commissioner Sandra Wilson and CenterPoint Director Max Grantham.
Finally, Beshear will head to Hopkins County, to announce school safety transportation projects. The governor will visit James Madison Middle School in Madisonville, where he will be joined by Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Amy Smith, James Madison Middle School Principal Matt Melton and Pride Elementary School Principal Kristy Saint.