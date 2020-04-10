SPRINGFIELD, IL -- Gov. Pritzker announced the expansion of testing and new alternative housing options in communities of color and for people with disabilities across the state of Illinois.
He says there is a total of 17,887 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois, with 596 total deaths.
Expansion of Testing
Gov. Pritzker says that Illinois has partnered with Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and four Federally Qualified Health Centers on Chicago's South and West sides to expand testing in these communities over the next several days to add 400 more tests per day.
Gov. Pritzker says the four FQHCs are Lawndale Christian Health Center, PCC Community Wellness Center, Chicago Family Health Center and Friend Family Health Center. These healthcare centers welcome people who are low-income, uninsured or underinsured.
The tests collected at these centers will be sent back to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital for testing.
Additionally, in Illinois' Metro East region, Gov. Pritzker says three locations of the Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation system will offer 470 tests per day starting early next week. The partnership will assist communities in East St. Louis and the surrounding region.
More so, Gov. Pritzker says the state-run South Suburban drive-through testing center will open early next week in the Markham-Harvey area. The testing center will run hundreds of tests per day, with results coming back faster than federally-contracted labs, according to the governor.
Expansion of Alternate Housing
Gov. Pritzker says the state's early crisis preparations has required each local jurisdiction to prepare an alternate housing plan to help people quarantine in a safe space.
He says the state has prepared up to 2,000 hotel rooms across Illinois, with rooms in Springfield, Rockford, Metro East, the Quad Cities, Schaumburg, Mt. Vernon, Peoria, Carbondale, Quincy, Marion, Macomb, Champaign, and the collar counties.
Chicago and Cook County are also getting state support with their own significant response.
These rooms will be available to help people who test positive for COVID-19 but do not require hospital-level care or for people who are asymptomatic high-risk people who need social distancing. Gov. Pritzker says this helps the people who live with multi-generational families or who live in smaller apartments with families or roommates.
These rooms will also be available to medical professionals and first responders.
Those who need these rooms can access them through their local health departments. The Illinois Department of Public Health has directed $6.8 million of its COVID-19 response funds to support every health department across the state.