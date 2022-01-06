FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday declared a state of emergency in Kentucky due to heavy snowfall across the commonwealth.
The snow is affecting travel on major interstates and other roadways, Beshear's office says, and causing power outages in some Kentucky communities.
“We are urging Kentuckians to stay off the roads if possible,” Beshear said in a statement. “The weather we are continuing to see across Kentucky is dangerous.”
In Hardin County, a crash on Western Kentucky Parkway caused a 20 to 30 car pileup around 12:30 p.m. Thursday near the 132 mile marker. NBC affiliate WAVE-TV in Louisville reports that the pileup brought the eastbound lanes of the parkway to a standstill going back several miles, and state police were working to get the westbound lanes open and reverse traffic. WAVE reports that only minor injuries were reported in that collision.
Also in central Kentucky, heavy snowfall has caused problems on Interstate 75, one of Kentucky's busiest highways. NBC affiliate WLEX-TV in Lexington reports that crashes on I-75 near Lexington brought traffic to a halt Thursday. One crash involving a semitrailer caused a backup, and an overturned camper caused another traffic slowdown.
WLEX reports that up to 6 inches of snow were forecast to blanket the Lexington region. Gov. Beshear's office says the highest snowfall amounts are expected across the south-central and eastern Kentucky regions, with 4 to 8 inches forecast. In the Local 6 area, snowfall amounts between 1 and 5 inches are expected, depending on location.
Beshear's office says the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Kentucky State Police are continuing to work all interstates, and the Kentucky National Guard is activated at all interstate closures. Guard members are also standing by on other interstates without closures.
Additionally, the American Red Cross is monitoring the need for warming centers, Beshear's office says.
Later Friday evening, Beshear announced that all state office buildings will be closed on Friday, Jan. 7. “All roadway surfaces will freeze. They are and will be extremely dangerous,” Beshear said in a statement. “I am closing all state office buildings with a public warning to stay off the roadways so roadway crews can continue plowing and clearing roads.” State employees are advised to refer to guidance from the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet, and employees who have questions about the closure should call their agency's management or human resources office.
Download the document below to read the executive order declaring a state of emergency.