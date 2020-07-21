FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported 647 new COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth Tuesday, marking the second highest one-day case increase since testing began.
Kentucky marked a new one-day high on Sunday with 980 new cases reported.
The new cases reported Tuesday bring Kentucky's case total to 24,060. Of that number, Beshear said 6,927 have recovered. Among the state's active cases, 532 are currently hospitalized with the illness, including 136 people in intensive care units. Speaking during a live briefing Tuesday, Beshear also reported three new coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday, including a 63 year old from Calloway County. To date, 674 Kentuckians have died after contracting the virus.
The governor emphasized the travel advisory he made Monday, asking Kentuckians who visit states with a COVID-19 positivity rate of greater than 15% to self quarantine for 14 days after returning to Kentucky. Beshear said if you are traveling to states like Florida or South Carolina, "I need you to cancel your plans."
"It's just not safe," Beshear said. The governor also reiterated that the ban on social gatherings of more than 10 people does not apply to workplaces, churches and other venues that are allowed to be open. The order refers to gatherings such as barbecues and house parties.
Speaking about the state's efforts to prepare for students to return to school, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said school districts will have increased flexibility in the coming year. That includes unlimited nontraditional instruction days. Daily average attendance will not be tied to school funding, Coleman said, and faculty and staff will have unlimited COVID-19-related emergency days if they need to quarantine.