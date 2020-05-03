FRANKFORT, KY — This weekend, 253 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Kentucky, as well as five more coronavirus-related deaths, Gov. Andy Beshear said during his COVID-19 briefing Sunday.
Beshear said 173 new cases were confirmed Saturday, and 80 were confirmed Sunday. The governor said this weekend's cases bring the total number of positive COVID-19 tests in Kentucky to 5,130 since testing began.
To date, 1,892 people have recovered from the illness in Kentucky, the governor said.
Across the state, 329 people are currently hospitalized because of the novel coronavirus disease, Beshear said, and 170 people are being treated in intensive care units.
The five new deaths reported this weekend were all confirmed on Saturday. Beshear said no new deaths were confirmed Sunday.
Beshear said in total, 253 coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in Kentucky.
The governor said he plans to speak more on Monday about the second phase of reopening health care services in Kentucky.