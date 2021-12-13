During Gov. Beshear's Monday morning tornado briefing he provided an update on damage and recovery efforts.
The Governor confirmed 64 Kentuckians have died, and 105 people are still missing.
The following is the number of deaths in impacted counties:
- Graves County - 20
- Warren County - 12
- Muhlenburg County - 11
- Hopkins County - 11
- Caldwell County - 4
- Lyon County - 1
- Marshall County - 1
- Fulton County - 1
- Taylor County - 1
Gov. Beshear said ages ranged from 5-months to 86-years-old. Six people younger than 18 died after the tornadoes. "It may be a week or more before we have a total count," Gov. Beshear added.
Other bullet points from Monday morning's briefing include:
- Walgreens and Walmart in Mayfield are the only two pharmacies serving medication. If you need a prescription filled, please bring a prescription bottle or some proof of your medication.
- Kentucky State Parks are providing housing for at least 2 weeks to those displaced by the tornadoes. Kenlake State Resort Park and Kentucky Dam Village are two places with rooms currently available.
- Volunteers are needed to help upkeep these state parks over the next several weeks. If interested, contact andy.kasitz@ky.gov.
- Over $4 million has been raised through the WKY relief fund.
- The Governor said the fund will provide families of victims with $5,000 for burial expenses. More information will be provided when it's made available.
- Gov. Beshear is asking residents and businesses across the state to bring their flags to half mass from Monday to Sunday, Dec. 19.
- Cell service has been restored in Fulton County. Efforts to recover cell service in other areas are still ongoing.