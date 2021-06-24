FRANKFORT, KY– On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced six railroad companies would receive grants to help fund railroad improvements in Kentucky.
The Governor's Office and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s collaborated to form the Kentucky Rail Crossing Improvement (KRCI) Program. The program will fund 80% of the total project costs to maintain and improve rail crossings in 10 Kentucky counties. The award recipients will provide a 20% match.
Awards were issued to Norfolk Southern, CSX, Paducah and Louisville Railway, RJ Corman Railroad Group, Fredonia Valley Railroad, and Kentucky Railway Museum. The grants will help fund 24 improvement projects that will include things like signal upgrades, new signage and removing obstructive vegetation to improve sight distance. Roughly half of the projects involve the reconstruction of existing crossings.
“Maintaining efficient railroads is critical to ensure the safe and timely transportation of goods our railroad companies and consumers rely on,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “This infusion of funding will finance the majority of these needed projects to keep our railroad industry on track for success.”