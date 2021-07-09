PADUCAH–During his trip to western Kentucky on Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear made a stop at CenterPoint Recovery Center for Men, where he awarded $200,000 to the center.
The $200,000 boost will be used to address substance abuse residential treatment.
“Today’s announcement aligns with one of my administration’s top values: improving health care – both physical and mental,” said Gov. Beshear. “My faith tells me that second chances are possible and that we are our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers. That is the mission here at CenterPoint, as they deliver comprehensive treatment and recovery support, which is an important display of Kentuckians helping one another."
Funding is provided by federal CARES act money initially given to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Community Development Block Grant CARES Act (CDBG-CV) program allows states and local governments to dip into these funds.
The City of Paducah applied for the grant on behalf of Four Rivers Behavioral Health, which runs CenterPoint Recovery Center. During the pandemic, many fundraising activities provided by the center to assist clients with expenses, such as medical costs, were cancelled. The center also saw a decline in enrollment during the pandemic.
CenterPoint Recovery Center for Men is a 120-bed, six-month, residential drug treatment center.