FRANKFORT, KY– Gov. Andy Beshear announced $500,000 in state funds will go towards repairs and equipment replacements for five riverports in Kentucky.
$23,625 went towards the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport Authority to purchase a new clamshell bucket. This will replace one of the two buckets currently at the riverport. Due to the age of the current clamshell buckets frequent maintenance is required.
The Hickman Fulton County Riverport Authority will also receive funds. $136,265 will be used to replace a 40-year-old front-end loader. A newer model will be purchase to help unload bulk material between trucks and barges more efficiently.
Eddyville Riverport and Industrial Development Authority will use $126,500 towards repairs of the main loading dock. The project will involve replacing eroded dock tieback rods, installing new whalers and steel plates on the dock, grouting to fill voids and installing new precast concrete fenders.
In addition to those three riverports in the Local 6 area, Louisville-Jefferson County Riverport Authority will receive $178,803 toward construction of a 1,775-foot rail line to bypass an outer rail loop in a high traffic area. Owensboro Riverport Authority is using $34,807 toward purchase of a compact track loader for daily handling of bulk products.
“Kentucky’s riverports play a vital role in the flow of freight across our waterways,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray, said. “These funds will go a long way to upgrade daily operations and spur economic opportunities.”
The money was appropriated by the Kentucky General Assembly, and riverports applied for the grants to an advisory board.