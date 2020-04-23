FRANKFORT, KY — On Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state will soon begin the first phase of gradually reopening health care services. Thursday, the governor released more details about what that process will entail.
On Monday, Beshear announced that — starting April 27 — health care providers will be able to resume non-urgent/emergent health care services, diagnostic radiology and lab services in hospital outpatient settings, as well as in health care clinics and medical offices, physical therapy settings, chiropractic offices and optometrists and dental offices.
Dental offices will have to have enhanced aerosol protections in place — meaning steps will have to be taken to protect employees from COVID-19 particles as they work on patient's mouths. That may include using masks with a higher level of protection, but Beshear and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said the state will also seek more input from professionals about what steps need to be taken to protect staff.
"This is intended to be a phased, gradual reopening so that we can do this thoughtfully, safely, and see the consequences of our actions to make the necessary adjustments," Stack said.
Beshear said the medical services that will be allowed to resume will have to do things differently than before the COVID-19 pandemic began to protect against the virus.
Adjustments include using telehealth whenever possible; prohibiting visitors except when necessary, such as in end-of-life situations or for minors and other vulnerable populations; operating without traditional waiting rooms and using other steps to minimize contact between health care providers and those they are treating.
Other changes include screening all health care workers, patients and others for fever and other COVID-19 symptoms when they arrive, requiring staff members to stay home if they are sick, even greater workplace sanitation and hygiene compliance than before and easy access to hand sanitizer throughout medical facilities.
The governor's office says each health care facility must be able to get the personal protective equipment it will need using normal supply chains. All health care providers and staff must wear surgical or procedural masks and gloves while at work.
All patients must wear a surgical or procedural mask while in health care facilities, and they must wear either that type of mask or a cloth mask in other health care settings.
Beshear said 161 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the state Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 3,481. Six new deaths were confirmed, bringing the total number of lives lost to 191. Beshear said 302 Kentuckians diagnosed with COVID-19 are currently being treated in hospitals, and 163 are currently in intensive care units. The governor said so far, 1,335 Kentuckians have recovered from the illness.
Regarding COVID-19 testing, Beshear said 221 people were tested at the Kroger Little Clinic drive-thru site at West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah as of 3 p.m. Central Time on Thursday. The governor said a total of 521 had been tested there as of 3 p.m.
For more information on COVID-19 testing sites in the Local 6 area, click here.
For more information from the state of Kentucky on the first phase of reopening health care services, click here.