FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the launch of the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund website where Kentuckians can now visit and apply for assistance.
“As we continue to wage this battle against COVID-19, we must make sure renters have a home so they can be Healthy at Home, while also safeguarding landlords against undue financial hardship,” the Governor said. “When we come out of this global health crisis, we don’t want Kentuckians facing such insurmountable debt from their housing situation that they are unable to recover. This program will provide some much-needed relief to eligible tenants and property owners during these unprecedented times.”
Kentuckians can now visit the site, teamkyhherf.ky.gov, to find information on how to obtain an portion of $15 million in federal CARES Act money the Governor pledged to support the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund.
Gov. Beshear says eligible landlords can be reimbursed for missed rent payments and receive some advance rent payments to keep tenants in their homes; for eligible tenants, the program pays up to 90% of past-due rent and may also cover up to two months of future rent; for approved applications, payments will be made directly to eligible landlords; and Kentuckians may submit applications starting Tuesday, Sept. 8.
On Friday, Sept. 4, Gov. Beshear updated the state's executive order on evictions to reflect the U.S. CDC's moratorium on residential evictions through Dec. 31.
Under this order, a tenant who signs and submits a declaration to his or her landlord about the inability to timely pay rent cannot be evicted. However, the declaration is required in order to prevent an eviction.
Like Gov. Beshear's previous executive orders on evictions, the CDC order does not relieve anyone of the obligation to pay or comply with any other obligation under a tenancy, lease, or similar contract. The CDC order allows landlords to charge and collect fees, penalties, and interest for failure to timely pay rent, but prohibits evictions for nonpayment or late payment of the fees, penalties, or interest.
The Governor is also reminding Kentuckians of other programs to help pay rent, such as the Team Kentucky Fund and the Louisville/Jefferson County Eviction Prevention COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Additionally, the Kentucky Supreme Court has issued orders 2020-59 and 2020-64 which establishes the Jefferson County Eviction Diversion Pilot Project and the procedure for eviction proceedings in courts. Until the Court issues a new order, the governor says these are controlling.
Kentuckians who are seeking legal assistance can contact the Kentucky COVID-19 Legal Helpline or call toll-free: 833-540-0342. This service is sponsored by Kentucky's Access to Justice Commission and the four Kentucky civil legal aid programs, AppalReD Legal Aid, Kentucky Legal Aid, Legal Aid of the Bluegrass and Legal Aid Society.
Lawyers who want to volunteer to provide direct legal assistance to Kentuckians in need during the pandemic can visit Together Lawyers Can.
The governor initially suspended evictions on March 25, as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.