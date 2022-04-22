On Friday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $4.2 million would go towards 41 parks and outdoor spaces in the commonwealth in order to improve accessibility.
The more than $4.2 million going towards parks comes from the federally funded Land and Water Conservation Fund.
These funds will focus on renovating or replacing playground equipment, construction of walking and bike paths and bringing facilities into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility guidelines.
“Making sure our parks and recreation spaces are open and accessible to all Kentuckians is important to every Kentucky community and a priority for my administration,” said Gov. Beshear. “Providing safe spaces for all our families to exercise and gather is a critical part of building a better Kentucky.”
The following towns/counties in the Local 6 area are set to receive funding for parks projects:
Benton
The City of Benton will receive $15,000 to install a paved walking trail through H.H. Lovett Park and expand the existing ballfield sidewalk.
Fulton
The City of Fulton will receive $200,000 to update areas of Pontotoc Park and extend sanitary sewers and water utilities.
McCracken County
The McCracken County Fiscal Court will use $79,503 to construct three picnic shelters and a bike shelter, as well as make improvements to the shelter areas and construct a nature trail.