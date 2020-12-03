FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and state education leaders announced a new partnership among education groups Thursday.
Beshear was joined by Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass and Council on Post-secondary Education President Dr. Aaron Thompson to announce the creation of the Commonwealth Education Continuum. Coleman, Glass and Thompson will co-chair the continuum.
The governor said the continuum will focus on improving and increasing a diverse teaching workforce across the state, and increasing students' access to opportunities that will help them get the degrees and other credentials they need for successful careers.
"This is an education first administration, and building a better Kentucky starts with our public education system," Beshear said. "This continuum ensures that we're taking advantage of every opportunity that helps our students and teachers."
The Council on Postsecondary Education, the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet and the Kentucky Department of Education are partnering to create the continuum.
The continuum will include 27 members with expertise from childhood to adult education. Coleman, who is also secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, said the names of those members will be announced soon.
"Today’s announcement is another step toward ensuring every Kentuckian has the tools they need to succeed from cradle to career," Coleman said. "The collaboration between these shareholders and leaders will help us work together to build a better Kentucky for everyone."
In addition to career readiness, the continuum will focus on those differences and the impact they have on students. Thompson noted that a lack of representation can lead to disparities for students when it comes to dual credit classes and other early college opportunities.
State education officials say 60% of Kentucky high school graduates are ready for college or careers. Kentucky’s in-state college-going rate is 51.7% as a result — below the national average of 70%. Those gaps are wider for non-white students, Thompson said.
"We must improve access to high school dual credit and other early college experiences, and ensure these opportunities are available all students — and not just the top performers," Thompson said. "In CPE, we recently published a research brief that showed that students who took high school dual credit made better grades in college and we're more likely to persist the second year of college. Now, these events are magnified for minority students, who unfortunately participate in dual credit at a much lower rate."
Thompson also said Kentucky schools must attract and retain more teachers, "particularly men and people of color."
Kentucky students are two times more likely to be male than their teachers, Thompson said. And, while 23% of Kentucky’s public school students are minorities, only 4.8% of teachers are.
"A more diverse teaching force leads to a greater empathy and greater respect for different perspectives and cultures and a better preparation to live and work in this global society," Thompson said.
The continuum is scheduled to hold its first meeting in January.