FRANKFORT, KY — With the first phase of Kentucky's plan to reopen businesses set to begin next week, Gov. Andy Beshear announced new partnerships to help provide small businesses with the personal protective equipment they will need.
Beshear said the state is partnering with the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky distillers Association to get hand sanitizer to small businesses across the state.
Speaking during his COVID-19 briefing Monday, Beshear said 200,000 three-ply disposable face masks were purchased, and the vast majority will go to small businesses. The governor said small businesses can buy masks for $1 each. They're sold in multiples of 50 per box. Beshear also said Kentucky distillers have made more than 150,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to go to employers across the state.
Two websites have been created where employers can request hand sanitizer and masks. Businesses interested in ordering three-ply disposable masks can visit kychamber.com/maskorderform. Businesses that want to request hand sanitizer can visit kyhandsanitizer.com.
Addressing the number of cases across the state, Beshear said 163 new cases were confirmed Monday. Kentucky's total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 5,245. Beshear said 333 people are currently hospitalized because of the virus, and 174 people are being treated in intensive care units.
To date, Beshear says 1,921 people have recovered.