On Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced he is providing immediate vehicle property tax relief and proposed a temporary 1% drop in the state sales tax.
According to the Governor, Kentuckians would see $1.2 billion in tax relief under the proposal. $873 million of which is directly related to sales tax savings and $340 million is from the reduction in vehicle property taxes.
Gov. Beshear signed the executive order that will stop an increase in vehicle property taxes caused by rising used car values.
Gov. Beshear said those who have already paid their 2022 will be getting a refund from their local county clerk’s office.
Kentucky House Democratic Caucus Whip Angie Hatton of Whitesburg is currently working with Gov. Beshear to file legislation to cut the state sales tax from 6% to 5% from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.
“I’m proud to sponsor this legislation, because Kentuckians deserve this relief and, during a time of record revenues, the state can afford to provide it,” Rep. Hatton said.
The Governor said these cuts are possible because Kentucky's economy is surging.
“A booming economy and the best state budget in 25 years means we can do more to help our working families and small businesses buy and sell the essential goods and services that are costing more and that are simply priced too high,” Gov. Beshear said. “We have all had enough – and today I am doing something about it by providing immediate vehicle property tax relief and proposing a cut in the sales tax.”