FRANKFORT, KY -- Governor Andy Beshear has asked senior centers to temporarily close throughout the state in response to the coronavirus.
He is asking that senior centers who would of served in-person meals instead come up with plans to do more home delivery or drive-thru meals.
Emergency funding will be available to help make sure every senior who would usually eat at the senior center will be able to get a meal.
Beshear also implemented a wage replacement program for first respnders and health care employees. This will ensure they can support their families if they get sick from doing their jobs.
State board and state commissioners are also being asked to not meet in person and to use video teleconferencing instead for all their meetings.
As of Thursday night, there were 11 confirmed cases of the virus in the state.
If you are concerned you may have the coronavirus, you can call the following hotline: 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.