FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear is asking Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to make more information available to the public from the investigation into the police raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor.
Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical worker, was killed when she was shot multiple times by police officers who entered her home on a warrant early the morning of March 13. A grand jury indicted former Louisville officer Brett Hankison on three charges of first-degree wanton endangerment stemming from bullets that entered an apartment next to Taylor's, Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Wednesday. Hankison was fired in June because of his role in the March 13 raid. A letter announcing Hankison's firing said he violated Louisville Metro Police Department operating procedures regarding use of deadly force when he "wantonly and blindly fired ten (10) rounds into the apartment of Breonna Taylor on March 13, 2020 without supporting facts that your deadly force was directed at a person whom posed an immediate threat of danger or serious injury to yourself and others."
The grand jury did not move forward with any charges regarding Taylor's death, and neither of the two other officers connected to her death — Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove — were indicted on any charges.
In a news briefing Wednesday afternoon, Beshear asked Cameron to release all the information he can about the case without affecting the three counts filed against Hankison, sharing the information online. "I believe the public deserves more information," the governor said. Beshear said he believes making the information available to the public will help people understand and process the facts. Beshear said he believes it's time to release the ballistics reports from the case. He said it would seem that the investigation into the actions taken during the raid that are not related to the indictment handed down Wednesday is complete, and therefore that information would not be able to influence a jury.
Beshear said making more information from the investigation publicly available will help people to heal, move forward and make improvements in the commonwealth.
The governor was joined by State Rep. Charles Booker of Louisville and Executive Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown during the news conference.
Brown said he believes expectations were built up for the public that were not based in a full knowledge of the legal standards involved in the case, which caused "severe disappointment" when those expectations were not met. The executive cabinet secretary said he would encourage people to learn more about those legal standards.
Brown also pointed to the international response to Taylor's death, saying "Breonna Taylor's legacy is that it can change behavior." He also encouraged people to focus on love as they continue to work for change. “Let’s strike the consciences of people and not the fears in people,” Brown said.
Booker said: "Our community has been through so much this year, but it speaks to generations of pain," and that it's important to protect the movement for progress at this time," asking people to "lean in with love."
Beshear and Booker each expressed compassion for Taylor's family.
"They are dealing with trauma and pain that will never really go away. They have grieved before an entire nation. The world even has seen their heartbreak and u know that today was just another painful chapter in healing, of reconciling what can never fully be reconciled, because Breonna Taylor should be alive today," Booker said.
The legislator also said: "Let's be clear: Justice failed us today. It failed us in a way that it has failed us for generations,"
"A Black woman was killed in her home by the agency paid for to protect and serve her. There’s no justice in that," Booker said.