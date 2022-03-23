Gov. Andy Beshear, along with members of the Kentucky General Assembly and the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, announced Wednesday that 103 tourism and destination marketing organizations in Kentucky will receive $5.3 million in funding.
The funding set aside $376,335 for the Western Waterlands region, which includes several counties in the Local 6 area.
“Gov. Beshear has kept his commitment to Kentucky and continues to make investments that foster economic growth in every community in the commonwealth,” said Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry. “I applaud the Governor for understanding the economic impact that tourism brings to Kentucky and his willingness to ensure tourism remains an economic engine in the future.”
According to the Governor's office, tourism is a $8.9 industry in Kentucky. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, the state has invested $13 million in tourism.
For a full breakdown of how much tourism funding your county is set to receive, click here.