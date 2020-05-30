LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor is calling in the National Guard to “help keep the peace” in Louisville after a second night of protests sparked by the police shooting of a black woman. Gov. Andy Beshear says he is activating the Guard to quell the actions of “outside groups” that are “trying to create violence.”
His action came after the unrest Friday night spread through parts of downtown Louisville, resulting in windows being shattered and small fires being set.
Louisville police have apologized on the heels of video that showed a police officer firing what appeared to be pepper balls at a news crew during a live television broadcast. The WAVE-TV crew was covering the second night of protests over the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT killed by police in her own home in March.
Louisville police spokeswoman Jessie Halladay apologized, telling the Courier Journal that the reporter shouldn't have been singled out. Meanwhile, Mayor Greg Fischer criticized the destruction of property Friday night and said that police believed a “significant percentage” of protesters were not from Louisville.