FRANKFORT, KY- As more cases of COVID-19 continue to pop up around Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear is calling lawmakers back to Frankfort next week to extend the State of Emergency. On Friday, Beshear announced the state saw more than 5,000 new cases as well as 24 COVID-19 related deaths.
Beshear is calling on legislators to address several topics including:
- Extending the State of Emergency until January 15, 2022.
- Set new indoor mask requirements.
- Provide more flexibility for school districts.
- Use money from the American Rescue Plan to support testing and vaccine distribution.
The special session will begin in Frankfort at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.