FRANKFORT, KY -- Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on coronavirus in Kentucky on Wednesday.
As of Tuesday night, there were 8 confirmed cases of the virus in the state.
All eight cases are out of Harrison, Fayette and Jefferson counties.
To help protect the prisoner population, Beshear announced that he is closing all state prisons to visitors.
He will also be speaking to county jailers and recommend they put in the same restrictions.
Beshear will also be talking with schools Wednesday to make sure they are prepared in case they need to close.
He is also recommending that churches across the state cancel their services this weekend.
Businesses in the state are also being recommended to institute tele-work where they can to get ahead of the virus.
Beshear has asked that Kentuckians remain calm and practice good hygiene to help prevent the spread of the virus.
He is also encouraging that everyone avoid large gatherings.
If you are concerned you may have the coronavirus, you can call the following hotline: 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.