FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear held a news briefing at 4:30 p.m. Monday to update the public after a deadly, early morning shooting in Louisville involving police and National Guard soldiers.
The governor has called for the release of police video from that incident, and authorized the Kentucky State Police to conduct an independent investigation.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced the city's police chief, Steve Conrad, was fired Monday afternoon. Before he was fired, Conrad said the officers and soldiers were trying to break up a crowd of people out past the curfew in place because of ongoing protests over the police shooting of 26-year-old EMT Breonna Taylor. Conrad said a Fischer also said someone shot at two officers and two soldiers, and they returned fire.
The man who was killed was 53-year-old David McAtee. McAtee's family said he died trying to protect his niece. He was known for offering meals to police officers, the Associated Press reports.
Announcing the firing, Fischer also said the officers and soldiers involved had not activated their body cameras when the shooting happened. Deputy Chief Robert Schroeder, who is stepping in to replace Conrad as chief, said the two police officers who did not activate their cameras have been placed on leave, because they violated department policy, the Associated Press reports.
"It's not OK, to a community that needs to heal and certainly see great change," Beshear said during the afternoon briefing. The governor said it is unacceptable that the officers did not have their body cameras turned on.
"We are going to investigate this matter. It is going to be done in an honest, transparent way that will not take months," Beshear said. "Lets make sure that this family that's grieving today doesn't have to wait the months that Breonna Taylor's family has had to." Beshear said it is also unacceptable that the Taylor investigation is approaching three months now.
The governor also asked people who wished to protest to do so before the curfew. He asked that anyone choosing to demonstrate after the curfew to do what they can to stay safe.
"I don't want to see anybody else hurt. I don't want this to turn into something that we've seen either in other places now or in the past," Beshear said. "and I know it's a hard ask, because I haven't felt or lived the way those expressing their frustration have, and in the end all I can do right now is to accept that I am unsatisfied with where things are. My commitment is a swift investigation in this, but also the hard work that lies in front of us. If this doesn't wake up our world and our commonwealth and our country, I don't know what else will."
Beshear did not provide a briefing on COVID-19 Monday, but the governor's office did release the latest numbers on Kentucky's cases. The governor's office reports 131 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday, and 214 new cases were reported Monday. No new deaths were confirmed Sunday, but eight new deaths were confirmed Monday.
To date, Kentucky has seen at least 10,046 COVID-19 cases, including 439 deaths. The governor's office says at least 3,232 Kentucky COVID-19 cases have recovered from the illness.
Beshear also held a briefing about the shooting at 10:30 a.m. Monday. To watch that briefing, click here.