FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency for the commonwealth due to the extremely heavy rainfall from over the weekend.
The Kentucky Division of Emergency Management (KYEM) State Emergency Operations Center is activated and monitoring reports from county emergency services agencies.
As of Monday morning, 13 counties and cities, including Calloway County, declared local states of emergencies because of the flooding.
The entire commonwealth received heavy rainfall over the weekend and remained in a flood watch or flood warning until early Monday morning.
“By declaring a state of emergency, we can mobilize the state resources needed to support the cities and counties affected by this heavy rainfall,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are acting swiftly to ensure the safety and security of Kentucky families and to get the needed help to our communities.”
Gov. Beshear says the Kentucky National Guard has been activated and is responding to help with the high water emergencies.
After the rounds of heavy rain Sunday, most of the additional rainfall is likely to become runoff, leading to the threat of flash flooding. Additionally, areal flooding streams and creeks is likely and rivers could flood, as well.
Director of KYEM Michael Dossett says to be aware of emergency responders and use caution near the closed local and state roadways because of the high water.
KYEM reminds you of some basic safety tips for flooding:
- Avoid walking or driving through floodwaters: Turn Around, Don't Drown!
- Do not drive over bridges that are above fast-moving floodwaters. Floodwaters can erode foundation material around the footings of bridges which can make them unstable.
- Just six inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.
- Get to higher ground immediately is there is a chance of flash flooding.
- Avoid camping or parking along streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning.
The other counties and cities who declared a local state of emergency include Breathitt, Casey, Elliott, Estill, Johnson, Knott, Magoffin, Owsley, Perry and Pike counties and the cities of Paintsville and Salyersville.
For more information about KYEM, visit kyem.ky.gov.